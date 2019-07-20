Portman, Brown announce plans to rename Sandusky NASA facility after Neil Armstrong

(WOIO) - NASA’s Plum Brook Station Test Facility is getting a new name to commemorate one of space’s top heroes.
U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Friday that they plan to introduce legislation to rename the agency’s test facility in Sandusky, Ohio, after the late astronaut, Neil Armstrong.
“From his service as a Navy fighter pilot, to his courageous experiments as a test pilot, to his space exploration and first step on the surface of the Moon, Neil Armstrong left an indelible mark in mankind’s history of flight." said Senator Portman who is a long-time friend of Armstrong.
Senator Portman asked Armstrong years before his death in 2012 if he would like to have the testing facility named after him. Armstrong, who was believed to be a humble man, declined.
“He was a strong supporter of Plum Brook Station and the important simulations and testing being done there and I believe it is precisely because of his humility coupled with his unparalleled accomplishments that the renaming is appropriate," said Portman.
The Plum Brook Station is located on 6,400 acres in Sandusky and is home to four world-class test facilities. The station performs complex and innovative ground tests for the international space community.
“Neil Armstrong wrote a new chapter in human history, and in Ohio’s proud story of reaching for the heavens – a tradition the workers at NASA Glenn’s Plum Brook Station continue today,” said Senator Brown. “Neil embodied the best in our country – service, sacrifice, a sense of adventure, and a passion for serving the common good."
In a closing statement, Senator Portman said, "As one of Ohio’s greatest sons – is a fitting tribute on this 50th anniversary, and a way to help ensure that future generations will be inspired by Neil Armstrong‘s amazing accomplishments in air and in space.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.