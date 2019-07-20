Suspect in custody after ramming Westlake police cruiser at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after a theft from the Apple Store at Crocker Park in Westlake.
According to Westlake police a 27-year-old Cleveland man got into his car, a Chevy Impala, and rammed into a Westlake police cruiser.
Then Police reported the suspect ran on foot into Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Police believe the suspect may have had a gun and are searching Crocker Park.
Suspect was transported to University Hospital St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake.
The suspect claimed he was having a seizure.
There are no injuries being reported.
Police said they have the situation under control.
