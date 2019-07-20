Suspect in custody after ramming Westlake police cruiser at Crocker Park

By Michael Dakota | July 19, 2019 at 9:41 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 10:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after a theft from the Apple Store at Crocker Park in Westlake.

According to Westlake police a 27-year-old Cleveland man got into his car, a Chevy Impala, and rammed into a Westlake police cruiser.

Then Police reported the suspect ran on foot into Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police believe the suspect may have had a gun and are searching Crocker Park.

Suspect was transported to University Hospital St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake.

The suspect claimed he was having a seizure.

There are no injuries being reported.

Police said they have the situation under control.

