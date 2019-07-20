University Circle to host free Apollo 11 Moon Landing party Saturday

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Apollo 11 Moon Landing party is set to kickoff Saturday, July 20 at University Circle to honor the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing.
The party will be hosted by Toby’s Plaza at Uptown from 7-10 p.m. and is free to all who attend.
Attendees can celebrate with astronomers from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History with activities including a bounce house, sky-watching and a screening of First Man.
Here is a specific list of events and times:
- 7-9 p.m.- Family-Friendly Activities- Moon-walk Bounce House, Solar System Slingshot and Armstrong Strength Games with Tremont Athletic Club
- 8:30 p.m.- Pre-movie moon landing talk with the astronomers from Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- 9 p.m.- Outdoor movie screening, First Man (2018) the story of Neil Armstrong
- Sky-watching with the astronomers during the movie
- 7-11 p.m.- Space Themed Virtual Reality Games
The Apollo 11 Moon Landing party is part of University Circle’s Uptown Summer Series, brought to you by University Circle Inc. and Case Western Reserve University.
