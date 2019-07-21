Cleveland Homicide: 2 males shot in head in 2 separate shootings on same street in 1 hour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple investigations are underway by the Cleveland Division of Police after two males were shot in two separate shootings within one hour on East 61st Street and Bonna Avenue.
The first was a felonious assault shooting that occurred on 11 a.m., according to police.
Police said a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to University Hospitals by EMS.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the second shooting happened at 12 p.m.
According to police, a male suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
EMS transported him to University Hospitals, but his injury was fatal, according to police.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating.
The Cleveland Division of Police did not yet confirm if the shootings are related.
Police have also yet to confirm if any arrests have been made.
