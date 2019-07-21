Cleveland Police open homicide investigation after 1-year-old girl dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police opened a homicide investigation after a 1-year-old girl died at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the child was transported by EMS from the 9900 block of Kinsman Road to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
According to Cleveland Police, the Homicide Unit responds to all child fatalities for investigation.
The cause of death is being determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The identity of the child has not yet been released.
No further information is being released at this time.
