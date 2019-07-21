Clifton & West Blvd closed after shooting sends 1 person to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police closed down Clifton and West Boulevard in both directions to investigate a shooting that sent one male to the hospital.
Cleveland EMS said the male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.
It is unknown when the roads will be reopened.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.
Return to 19 News for details.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.