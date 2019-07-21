Entire neighborhood evacuated indefinitely after Saturday’s flash flooding in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As much as seven inches of rain Friday night into Saturday was too much for Kinsman Lake in Trumbull county, and washed out a causeway.
Skip LaPlant was about to cross the Lakeview Drive, the causeway to the Lakelands neighborhood Saturday morning heading into work.
“At 7:45 the water went across the road, the water had already crested the road,” LaPlant said.
As he stood there it went from bad to worse.
Mother Nature created a new way for the overflowing lake to get rid of the extra water, by taking out a 50 to 60 foot section of the causeway into the Lakelands neighborhood.
“The trees started uprooting, and once the trees started going and hit the telephone lines, and the telephone poles started going it was pretty horrific,” LaPlant described.
Lakeview Drive was the only way for people who live in the Lakelands neighborhood to get in or out and LaPlant knew there were all now stuck.
Some 60 people and pets had to be rescued using ATV’s that to drove through woods and cornfields to safety, about a 15 minute ride.
“It was pretty wet yesterday and all the ground in and out of there was pretty soupy. A lot of ruts, a lot of mud slinging because of the tires and such. It was pretty horrific going out too,” LaPlant said.
The erosion also impacted homes on the safe side of Kinsman lake, one of which may have to be condemned as it looks like it could fall into the lake.
With the neighborhood cut off, county officials and lawmakers toured the area Sunday to see what can be done.
Until then, the 60 residents are not being allowed back to their homes.
“I think it’s going to be two to three months before we can actually get back to our homes," LaPlant said.
“Have you started to think about what’s next, what your going to do?” I asked.
“Oh yeah myself personally, I’m just looking for a place to stay.”
The Red Cross is now in Kinsman to help LaPlant and the others who will need to make long term plans for a place to live.
