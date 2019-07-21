First African American in space and Clevelander Guy Bluford reflects on 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland was a busy place in the years leading up to Apollo 11, from research at NASA Glenn, to the many local corporations that built components for the mission.
But for 25 of the 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon, NASA has made a unique social contribution to Cleveland.
19 News got to sit down with Guy Bluford, the first African American to fly in space.
Did you know he now calls greater Cleveland home?
It has been 36 years since Dr. Guy Bluford rocketed into space.
It was the first mission to launch at night and to return home at night.
It was also the first of what would be four missions he completed as a mission specialist.
He conducted research, guided satellites into orbit and even earned admiration from then President Ronald Reagan.
Bluford is a soft spoken, very private man, who shuns the spotlight and prefers to be known as an aerospace engineer, or business executive.
He says being an astronaut was just one of his three careers.
He was already in the military when Apollo 11 landed and surprisingly was not driven to apply to be an astronaut.
Later with his advanced degrees in hand, he applied to be a mission specialist.
