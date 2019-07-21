Nearly two dozen rushed to hospital due to heat related injuries in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With temperatures that felt like 108 degrees, the heatwave passing through Northeast Ohio is clearly no laughing matter.
It's the hottest weather of the year and so far it's led to some medical emergencies, while Clevelanders work to beat the heat.
"Nowadays that it's so hot, we're kinda trying to figure out what we're going to do," said Shana Sankey.
People all over the Buckeye state are finding ways to beat the heat.
"A lot of those things are being in our homes, staying in air conditioning, some of us have pools," continued, Sankey.
Others are using the splash pads all over Cleveland to cool off.
"We've got the great grand kids with us. So that alone is keeping us cool because their having fun," said Rodney Frasier.
Unfortunately it hasn't been all fun and games for everyone. So far at least 20 people have had to undergo medical treatment as a result of overheating - this just in the last few days as the heatwave passes through.
There were a total of seven EMS responses on Thursday, twelve on Friday and at least one EMS response by Saturday evening.
"Get out of the elements. If it gets to the point where your skin is getting dry, try to find shelter or somewhere where the air is cool and you're staying out of the elements," concluded Frasier.
