Puerto Rico gov will not resign or seek re-election, leaves his party
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR INVEST PUERTO RICO - Hon. Ricardo Rosselló, Governor, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, speaks at the Puerto Rico Now Roundtable during the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington. The Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico, Invest Puerto Rico, and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico participated in the Summit to discuss investment and businesses opportunities on the Island. (Paul Morigi/AP Images for Invest Puerto Rico) (Source: Paul Morigi)
July 21, 2019 at 6:24 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 6:25 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico's legislature.

Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.

Public outrage over the leaked chats sent hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans marching to Rosselló's official residence in colonial Old San Juan in recent days demanding his resignation.

