Rescue underway for 23-year-old woman at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard confirmed a water rescue is underway for a 23-year-old woman at Nickel Plate Beach.
According to the Coast Guard, she was swimming with her husband and three kids when she went under.
Two Coast Guard boats, a dive team, and a helicopter from Detroit is helping ODNR, Huron Police and Fire crews in this rescue mission, according to the Coast Guard.
This is the second water rescue at Nickel Plate Beach this month.
