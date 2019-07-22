Amazon bringing 2,500 jobs to Northeast Ohio with robotics centers in Akron and Rossford

July 22, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two new robotic fulfillment centers in Akron and Rossford will bring roughly 2,500 jobs to Northeast Ohio.

According to officials, the new centers in Akron and Rossford will total more than 1.4 million-square-feet.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is excited about the announcement, and thinks the new developments will only help to boost the economy.

“We are excited to have Amazon build on to its already strong business relationship with Ohio by selecting the City of Akron for its new facility. Once completed, this fulfillment center will provide even more opportunities for good jobs to people seeking employment in and around Akron.”
Benefits

All associates will go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and will have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon’s upskilling programs such as Career Choice.

The program will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

