Body cam released of Sandusky officer saving the life of 3-week-old infant (Warning: video may be disturbing to some viewers)

In the emotional video Officer Estep calmly starts doing CPR and reassures the mother of the infant after the baby gasps twice.

Sandusky police officer saves the life of six-week-old infant
By Michael Dakota | July 22, 2019 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 11:55 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body camera showing a Sandusky police officer saving the life of a three-week-old infant has been released.

Sandusky Officer Evan Estep was credited with saving the life of the six-week-old baby after responding to an emergency call on July 18.

The Sandusky officer continued CPR until the fire department arrived and handed the infant over to paramedics.

Estep gets the mother into the ambulance and then heads to the hospital himself.

Officer Estep was singled out on social media by Sandusky Chief of Police John Orzech for doing a great job.

Orzech credited the re-certification courses that the police department takes at Firelands Medical Center for preparing his officers for tough calls like this one.

FEEL GOOD STORY: We take our re-certification courses for CPR through Firelands Regional Medical Center, education...

Posted by City of Sandusky Police Department on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Officers with the Sandusky Police Department take re-certification courses for CPR every two years through Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Officers had a refresher course earlier this year.

The infant was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center by the Sandusky Fire Department.

