Canton home invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect involved in a Monday morning home invasion was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to police.
The suspect, identified as Nicholas Hug, 24, of Canton, was brought by private vehicle to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers said they are still looking for the second suspect who broke into a home in the 2600 block of 2nd St. N.W. around 2:05 a.m.
Canton police do not have a description of the second suspect.
Officers said the homeowner, who was not injured, called 911 at the same time hospital officials called to report the shooting victim.
According to police, they quickly determined Hug was involved in the home invasion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.
Tips can also be sent through Tip411.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.