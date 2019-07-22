City of Cleveland could compensate for cars damaged by potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If your car is ever damaged by a pothole in Cleveland, the city could pay you back.
The only requirement is filling out one of these damage claims.
The City’s Law Department will look it over and figure out if your car repairs should be paid for.
Last year the city initiated a plan to re-pave the worst roads first.
According to the City of Cleveland, there are 10 – 12 crews per day working to repair potholes across the city, weather permitting.
