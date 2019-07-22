City of Cleveland could compensate for cars damaged by potholes

By Randy Buffington | July 22, 2019 at 5:40 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If your car is ever damaged by a pothole in Cleveland, the city could pay you back.

The only requirement is filling out one of these damage claims.

The City’s Law Department will look it over and figure out if your car repairs should be paid for.

[ See the form here ]

Last year the city initiated a plan to re-pave the worst roads first.

Where are the worst potholes in Cleveland? Cleveland officials are announcing their efforts to get a handle on the city's pothole problem. http://bit.ly/2knzweW

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

According to the City of Cleveland, there are 10 – 12 crews per day working to repair potholes across the city, weather permitting.

