Cleveland man wants city to take responsibility for damage done by potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Long’s car incurred $2,500 worth of damages when he drove over two massive potholes on West 14th Street near Castle Avenue.
He said, “I just hit these two potholes and there was a car in front of me, so I didn’t really have time to react."
Long said one of the potholes was two feet wide and three feet long. He hit them “one right after another.”
It was the second impact that did his car in.
“I hit one pothole and my car took it like a champ. And the second pothole, the pressure sensors just went crazy. I pulled over and both of my passenger side tires were flat. Both of my rims were pretty messed up," Long said.
All said and done, it will cost Long and his insurance about $2,500 to get his car fixed, not counting the money he’s now paying to drive back and forth in gas, since his car was electric.
He added, “There are people like Uber drivers and this messes up their living, and that’s a big problem. You hit a pothole, it does $1,600 of damage to your car, which is your income, and the city, they just don’t really care.”
He’d like the city to pay his insurance deductible and claim responsibility, with the hope that his premiums won’t go up.
“There’s no way they didn’t know about it. They’ve been there for a long time," said Long.
The potholes are now filled. Long said it took them a few weeks after his accident.
He admits potholes are a way of life in the city, but said this is one instance allowed to go on for too long.
“Potholes are potholes and we live in Northeast Ohio. You’re going to have them, but to have two right next to each other so big, that’s just asking for problems,” added Long.
