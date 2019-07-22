Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival into August

Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (Source: KYLE LANZER)
By Randy Buffington | July 22, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has decided to extend their Asian Lantern Festival through August due to popular demand.

The festival was scheduled to end on July 28, but will now stretch through August 11.

According to officials, more than 75,000 people have visited in the past month.

The festival includes live performances as well as culturally-inspired food.

“Through the support of our community partners including Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Fifth Third Bank and The Illuminating Company, we were able to bring back a bigger and better Asian Lantern Festival to Northeast Ohio that has seen a tremendous response.”
Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield

Highlights

  • 40 all-new lantern displays
  • Walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel,
  • Interactive zones for customers
  • Expansive display of Chinese pagodas,
  • 200-foot-long dragon

Ticket Information

Limited availability tickets can be purchased same-day at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60 or online.

The discounted cost for Zoo members is $15.50 and $18.50 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $50.

Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event.

Children under 2 are admitted for free.

