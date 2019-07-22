Coast Guard recovers body of 17-year-old boy in Conneaut

Coast Guard recovers body of 17-year-old boy in Conneaut
Source: Coast Guard
By Rachel Vadaj | July 21, 2019 at 8:01 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 9:27 PM

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut Fire Department shared a tragic update after a 17-year-old boy went missing in Lake Erie.

Police said the teen jumped off a breakwall and didn’t resurface at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search with a helicopter.

Conneaut Fire confirmed the teen’s body was discovered in the water at 7:11 p.m.

His family has been notified, but his identity is being withheld at this time.

On Ohio’s west side, the Coast Guard is also searching for a 23-year-old woman that went under while swimming with her husband and three kids off Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.

[ Rescue underway for 23-year-old woman at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron ]

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.