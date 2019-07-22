Flash flooding causes nightmares for residents in Wooster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding in parts of Wayne County caused damage and forced residents to evacuate.
Now, the clean up begins.
The Moose Lodge on N. Bauer Road had a significant section of its foundation and a front wall to it’s building wash away.
“We’re members here, so that’s a big loss,” said Carrie Rule.
Rule was returning to her neighborhood, not far from the Moose Lodge on Monday morning when the Apple Creek started to rise. She knew it was time to leave.
“It was crazy. You could hear it from our front porch. It sounded like thunder. It sounded like you were at the races. It was pretty bad when it started to rise,” Rule said.
Rule was worried about her cat she had to leave behind when she and her family evacuated to a nearby hotel.
“I’m hoping she was able to find at least higher ground,” Rule said.
Wooster Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Murphy said rescues teams from all over were helping get people to safety.
“We had to use all power boats after a while because the water was moving so swiftly,” Murphy said.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected by flooding. Grace Church in Wooster is setup as a shelter.
