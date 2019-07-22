Hispanic families in Northeast Ohio denounce undocumented immigrant roundups

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Northeast Ohio’s Hispanic community are expected to speak out Monday morning against the White House administration’s most recent crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
A press conference in downtown Cleveland in front of the iconic “Free Stamp” statue is slated for 10:30 a.m.
“We are speaking out against the terrorizing of our community. This administration is intent on systematically destroying thousands of Mexican American families in Ohio,” says Veronica Isabel Dahlberg, executive director of HOLA Ohio. “
Approximately 10.5 million undocumented immigrants are currently living in the United States, according to CBS News.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
