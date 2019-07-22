Huron beach closed after 29-year-old swimmer goes missing

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have closed Nickel Plate Beach after a 29-year-old Vermilion woman disappeared while swimming in the lake on Sunday.
Firefighters said Brittany Young went missing around 4:40 p.m. and was last seen by her husband Mathew, who had tried to help her.
According to officials, waves were between three and five feet high when Young was swimming.
Huron fire, Huron police, Sandusky fire, Perkins fire, Norwalk fire, Milan fire, Vermilion Township fire, US Coast Guard, Ohio Division of Watercraft and the Erie County Sheriff’s office all helped with the search.
Officials said they used an air patrol, boat patrol, shore search and a first responder human chain, but after three hours called off the search.
Weather conditions prevented the search from resuming on Monday.
On July 7, Alvin Martin, 18, of Ashland, drowned while swimming at Nickel Plate Beach.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.