Kirtland Restaurant has served a different flavor cupcake everyday for four and half years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every day for four and half years the cupcake lady at Tavern Six Restaurant in Kirtland has created a new flavor for her customers.
For Teanna Vitantonio that is 1,642 flavors ago and counting.
Vitantonia and her husband are managing partners of the restaurant on U.S. 6 in Lake County.
“Every day is a different flavor since we opened,” Viantonio told 19 News. “Every day has been a little different.”
Viantonio draws inspirations from new cookies, new candies, even new cereals.
“There’s always something new,” Viantonio said.
What started as an off the cuff remark to a local newspaper has developed into a four year journey. Four and a half years ago when Viantonio told a local reporter she would like to create a different flavor every day for a year she could not have imagined it would go on this long.
Tavern customers rarely complain.
“Every day when they come to the table they’re told the soup of the day, and the cupcake of the day,” Viantonio said. “It’s really become unbelievable.”
Viantonio grew up as the family baker, so when her husband, brother and partners bought the restaurant becoming the cupcake maker was a natural fit.
While customers appreciate all the flavors Viantonio said that anything chocolate peanut butter is the most popular.
Viantonio and her husband are both gluten free vegans, so every Thursday the flavor of the day is vegan and gluten free.
The cupcake lady, as she is affectionately known, thinks the streak may end at five years.
Viantonio has contemplated letting customers decide what direction to take by letting Tavern guests choose favorites from the last several years.
Tavern Six is located at 7592 Chardon Rd. in Kirtland. They are open Sunday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.