Mandatory evacuation in effect for Wayne County residents, dozens displaced from homes

Mandatory evacuation in effect for Wayne County residents, dozens displaced from homes
By Randy Buffington | July 22, 2019 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 6:28 AM

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several families in Wayne County have been forced to leave their homes due to severe flooding over the weekend.

The Wayne County Sheriff said a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the campground in southeast Wooster.

Flash flooding in Wayne County caused some serious damage this weekend. Damon Maloney TV is live in Wooster taking a look at the damages. https://bit.ly/2JUeEpF

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, July 22, 2019

Emergency crews are out throughout the county conducting water rescues.

The Wayne County Sheriff said the Wooster Red Cross on 244 W South St. and Grace Church on 4599 Burbank Rd. in Wooster are open as shelters for displaced residents.

Jim Miller shared this video of the flash flood’s effects in Apple Creek:

Flash flood in Apple Creek

Posted by Jim Miller on Sunday, July 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.