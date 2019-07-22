Mandatory evacuation in effect for Wayne County residents, dozens displaced from homes

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several families in Wayne County have been forced to leave their homes due to severe flooding over the weekend.
The Wayne County Sheriff said a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the campground in southeast Wooster.
Emergency crews are out throughout the county conducting water rescues.
The Wayne County Sheriff said the Wooster Red Cross on 244 W South St. and Grace Church on 4599 Burbank Rd. in Wooster are open as shelters for displaced residents.
Jim Miller shared this video of the flash flood’s effects in Apple Creek:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.