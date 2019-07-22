Mansfield double shooting suspect turns himself into police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for shooting two people sitting inside a car has turned himself into police.
Mansfield police said Khiren Willis is charged in connection with the June 24 shooting on Brinkerhoff Avenue.
According to police, the victims, Jamarion Grillier, 21, and Damauri Rawls, 20, had stopped their car in the middle of the road with their flashers on.
Police said Willis was inside an SUV that pulled up next to the the victim’s car and fired several shots into the vehicle.
Willis then fled the scene.
The victims drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment.
Willis is currently in the Richland County Jail.
Mansfield police have not released additional information about a possible motive and said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791 or Sergeant Matt Loughman at 419-755-9761.
