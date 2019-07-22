Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and storms retreat, sunshine and pleasant temperatures move in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much cooler and less humid air mass is moving into the region today. This will linger through much of the week, as high pressure gradually builds into and across the Ohio Valley. Northwest flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring us below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation this week. Rejoice!
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a soggy start to your Monday, things will continue to improve from here on out. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the night.
I can’t quite rule out a passing lake effect rain shower this evening, but not everyone will see rain. Anything that does pop up will be pretty isolated.
Skies will clear by dawn tomorrow.
Gorgeous Week Ahead:
After a steamy weekend, we’re looking at much more comfortable weather through Friday. Humidity levels will be significantly lower than recent days.
Tuesday’s high: 78°
Wednesday’s high: 79°
Thursday’s high: 82°
Friday’s high: 85°
We do not have any rain in the forecast through the weekend, but it will be getting a little hotter Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend won’t be as oppressively humid as it was last weekend, it will feel like Summer.
Saturday’s high: 89°
Sunday’s high: 90°
If the current forecast holds and we do not see any rain from Tuesday through Sunday, that will be six straight dry days. The last time we recorded 0.00” rainfall for six or more days at Cleveland-Hopkins was way back on September 12th, 2018 – September 18th, 2018.
