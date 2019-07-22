Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning showers and much cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is located along the US 30 corridor this morning. A ripple of low pressure along it will continue the shower threat the first half of the day. The rain could be heavy at times. Some spots between Mansfield and Wooster have picked up over 5 inches of rain the last 24 hours. Flooding continues in these areas. Please pay attention to any high water on area roads and don’t go around road closing signs. Thinks will settle down this afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy. A huge change in air mass starts today as it will be much cooler. High temperatures will stay below 80 degrees and the humidity continues to drop.