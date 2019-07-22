Ohio State Highway Patrol joining forces to enforce Move Over Law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining five other states to focus on reminding people to move over.
The law helps protect officers on duty.
But in recent years, at least 50 officers have died after people failed to move over.
The Move Over Law requires divers to switch to the next lanes when they see an emergency vehicle or any car with flashing lights on the side of the road.
If drivers can’t safely do that… they must at least slow down.
It’s now a law not just in Ohio, but in every state across the country.
Now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with troopers in five other states to remind people how important the law is.
The high visibility enforcement will include state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, west Virginia, and Ohio.
Troopers will be out in full force from now until next Saturday, July 27 enforcing and ensuring cars move over.
Ticket fines vary by city, but drivers can face hundreds of dollars and points on their license.
