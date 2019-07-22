Ohio State University football’s long snapper just won the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ (video)

Liam McCullough pulls off different bottle cap challenge stunts using a football (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 22, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 2:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s over. The “Bottle Cap Challenge” just reached its peak after a recent video from Ohio State University’s long snapper Liam McCullough.

The latest internet sensation requires people to knock caps off the top of bottles in various ways. The majority of people attempting the challenge kicked the caps off.

McCullough took it one step forward by spinning the caps from their bottles using what he knows best: A football.

The long snapper posted a video to his Facebook with the caption, “Buckeyes do it best.”

With each attempt, McCullough steps up the challenge with more distance and elevation. He even pulls off the William Tell routine.

