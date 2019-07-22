Sunny Side Up: Pennsylvania parents threatened to have children taken away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a GA mother who was ticketed after her son’s accident in a gas station parking lot.
A Pennsylvania school district is threatening to take away a family’s children.
The parents owe $450 for unpaid student lunches.
"Sunny Side Up" airs on CBS each weekday morning at 9 a.m.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
