Man sentenced to life in prison following conviction in 2019 double murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Friday sentenced the man convicted of a double murder from 2019.

Cuyahoga County Judge Kevin J. Kelly sentenced 44-year-old Jermaine Kemp to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

A jury on April 21 found Kemp guilty of the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications

Two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications

One count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony with firearm specifications

Three counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies with firearm specifications

Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies

A judge on April 28 sentenced Kemp to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Court records say police arrested Kemp on Oct. 10, 2019 in connection to a July 6, 2019 shooting that resulted in the deaths of a man and woman.

Investigators found the two victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle near the intersection of West 47th Street and Henritze Avenue.

Kemp pleaded not guilty during his Oct. 23, 2019 arraignment hearing and was given a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.