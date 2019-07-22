Man sentenced to life in prison following conviction in 2019 double murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Friday sentenced the man convicted of a double murder from 2019.
Cuyahoga County Judge Kevin J. Kelly sentenced 44-year-old Jermaine Kemp to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.
A jury on April 21 found Kemp guilty of the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications
- Two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications
- One count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony with firearm specifications
- Three counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies with firearm specifications
- Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies
Court records say police arrested Kemp on Oct. 10, 2019 in connection to a July 6, 2019 shooting that resulted in the deaths of a man and woman.
Investigators found the two victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle near the intersection of West 47th Street and Henritze Avenue.
Kemp pleaded not guilty during his Oct. 23, 2019 arraignment hearing and was given a $1 million bond.
