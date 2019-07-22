US Marshals attempt to track down gunman suspected of fatally shooting 2 people in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man suspected of killing two people in Cleveland.
Jermaine Kemp is wanted by Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to a July 6 shooting that resulted in the deaths of a man and woman.
Investigators found the two victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle near the intersection of West 47th Street and Henritze Avenue.
The 40-year-old suspect is African-American, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Kemp has been known to reside in Maple Heights and the West Side of Cleveland.
Anyone with information regarding Kemp’s location can call the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text “WANTED” to 847411.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.