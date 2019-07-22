Victim identified in shooting on East 61 Street, police still searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have identified the man found shot to death on the city’s East Side.
Officers responded to a shooting and male down on East 61st Street and Bonna Avenue at approximately 11:35 a.m. Sunday.
The victim, Tavion Hallins, 29, was found in a field with a gunshot wound to the head
Hallins was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead.
Police learned on scene that Hallins may have been involved in a verbal argument with a suspect that shot him.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.