Victim identified in shooting on East 61 Street, police still searching for suspect

By MacKenzie Michalojko | July 22, 2019 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 9:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have identified the man found shot to death on the city’s East Side.

Officers responded to a shooting and male down on East 61st Street and Bonna Avenue at approximately 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, Tavion Hallins, 29, was found in a field with a gunshot wound to the head

Hallins was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police learned on scene that Hallins may have been involved in a verbal argument with a suspect that shot him.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

