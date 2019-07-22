Wayne County roads flooded, dive team helps rescue residents trapped in home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Wayne County is experiencing severe flooding that is taking over roads and trapping residents in their homes.
The Apple Creek Fire Department said four residents were rescued from their flooded home in the 5600 block of Dover Avenue by fire crews and a dive team.
Apple Creek Fire also said nearly all roads are flooded with most being impassable.
There are three shelters being set up in Apple Creek as evacuations are being recommended, according to the fire department.
Those locations will be announced as soon as possible.
Jim Miller shared this video of the flash flood’s effects in Apple Creek:
The Ohio Department of Transportation shared this video of SR 83′s flooding. The road is currently closed:
The Ohio Department of Transportation also announced that US-250 is closed due to flooding.
The Wayne County Engineer’s Office shared this photo of McCoy Road, just south of US-250:
Video was posted on YouTube of further McCoy Road damage:
