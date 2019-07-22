Westlake school officials cut busing to nearly 200 students to avert ‘impractical’ costs

“During a review of transportation services for non-public students, the district opted to deem those services impractical for schools that have a cost of 125% or more than the Westlake average of about $1,600 (per rider). Eight Schools—Albert Einstein Academy, Holy Trinity, Lake Ridge Academy, Lakewood Catholic Academy, St. Angela Merici, St. Brendan, St. Christopher, and St. Paul Lutheran schools were deemed impractical for transportation services,” said Hopkins.