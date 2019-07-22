Westlake school officials cut busing to nearly 200 students to avert ‘impractical’ costs

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to avert “impractical" expenses, the Westlake City Schools District will no longer bus students to eight non-public schools.
Treasurer Todd Hopkins pointed to the fact that it costs the district anywhere from $2.200 to $23,000 per non-public school rider on an annual basis.
“During a review of transportation services for non-public students, the district opted to deem those services impractical for schools that have a cost of 125% or more than the Westlake average of about $1,600 (per rider). Eight Schools—Albert Einstein Academy, Holy Trinity, Lake Ridge Academy, Lakewood Catholic Academy, St. Angela Merici, St. Brendan, St. Christopher, and St. Paul Lutheran schools were deemed impractical for transportation services,” said Hopkins.
He said the following factors played into the cuts:
1. The time and distance required to provide the transportation
2. The number of pupils to be transported
3. The cost of providing transportation in terms of equipment, maintenance, personnel, and administration
4. Whether similar or equivalent service is provided to other pupils eligible for transportation
5. Whether and to what extent the additional service unavoidably disrupts current transportation schedules
6. Whether other reimbursable types of transportation are available
The decision will impact 174 students, and there is an appeal process.
The cuts will take effect during the upcoming school year.
