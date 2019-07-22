Woman rescued from waters near Port Clinton after being stranded for 14 hours

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman survived nearly 14 hours treading water thanks, in most part, to her life jacket.
Crews from the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, as well as several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies responded assist in the rescue operation.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 57-year-old woman’s son reported that he lost sight of his mother after she fell from her personal watercraft in the mouth of the Portage River near Port Clinton just before sunset on Sunday night.
Just after 1 a.m., with assistance from a search helicopter, the woman’s watercraft was located with her cellphone and kill-switch still onboard.
The woman was eventually located by a charter boat at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. She was wearing her life jacket and was using a sound-producing device to help bring surrounding boaters’ attention to her. She was pulled from the 79 degree waters and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
A total of 10 watercrafts and five air assets assisted in the search that lasted 14 hours and covered nearly 700 square miles.
