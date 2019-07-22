Wooster family forced from home by flash flooding, torrential downpours

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding in Wayne County on Sunday sent rescue crews to the area near Dover Road, where several mobile home residents were taken by boat to safety by local firefighters.
Cory Jones, who was a few miles away when the flooding began, raced home when he got the call that his family was trapped.
"They were. The fire department had to come with a rescue boat to come in and get the kids and my wife and my mother-in-law," said Jones.
Jones showed 19 News the inside of his home, where the water damage is significant.
“There’s water about two-and-a-half inches up the wall, so everything’s soaked,” he said.
His landlord and the property owner, Brian Christmas, got to work early Monday, smoothing over the mud to create a driveway so tenants could get in and out.
"Mother Nature does what she wants to do, and we deal with it," said Christmas.
Jones said he's just glad no one in his family was hurt, but there's still a lot of cleaning up left to do, and a lot of time for the family to really recover.
“Before, it was all nice, mowed, kept, fence all the way around, grass grown up tall,” he said. “Now it’s all just flattened out--water and mud.”
