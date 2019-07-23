Armed suspect robs Burger King on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a suspect pointed a gun at a Burger King employee and demanded the cash from the register during a robbery Monday evening.
Cleveland police said this happened around 9:40 p.m. at the restaurant located at 14902 Puritas Avenue on the city’s West Side.
Employees told police the suspect walked up to the register and said “Give me all the money or I’ll put a bullet in you".
The store manager then opened the register and put the money on the counter.
After grabbing the bills, the suspect ran outside the store towards the dumpsters.
The suspect was gone when police arrived.
According to the report, the suspect had shoulder length hair and was wearing a black ski mask, yellow and black gloves, black sweatshirt and pants.
If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.
