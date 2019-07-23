Closing arguments in trial for man accused of murdering a Lake County bartender

Annie McSween
By Julia Tullos | July 23, 2019 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 1:07 PM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments Tuesday in the re-trial for the man accused of murdering a Mentor-on-the-Lake bartender.

Annie McSween worked at Mario’s Lakeway Lounge on Andrews Road in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Her body was found on Nov. 26, 2010 in the wooded area outside the bar.

McSween had been strangled and stabbed multiple times in the neck and back.

Joseph Thomas was arrested in June of 2011 and convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape in 2012.

Joseph Thomas is accused in the 2010 murder of a Mentor-on-the-Lake bartender.
In 2017, the Ohio Supreme Court reversed his death sentence and ordered the new trial.

Thomas’s trial began July 8 and is being heard by Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci.

