Cuyahoga Falls City Council offering free child care for meeting attendants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Going to City Council meetings now has the perk of free child care for Cuyahoga Falls.
Mayor Don Walters and Councilman Drew Reilly have partnered on plans for free child care to those attending Cuyahoga Falls City Council meetings.
The two made the announcement Tuesday to help individuals engage in the civic process who may otherwise not have child care.
Parents, guardians and caregivers wanting to utilize the service must check-in with the clerk of council when they attend meetings to receive a “Council Pass” that gives them access to the free child care.
Children will also need a completed emergency medical form on file.
Cuyahoga Falls is the only city in Ohio to have this offer.
Free child care will begin in September at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium.
