Elyria man who stabbed woman during carjacking sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for stabbing a woman during a carjacking in 2018.
Mack pulled a knife and forced a woman out of her car while she was at an Elyria gas station Dec. 12, 2018.
Mack stabbed the woman in her legs, stomach and hands.
He was arrested two days after the incident.
Mack was charged with a federal crime because carjacking is a federal crime.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Elyria Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Zarzycki and John Hanley.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime..
