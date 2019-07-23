Euclid residents express concern about treatment from city’s police officers

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Euclid are expected to speak out on claims of repeated mistreatment from the department’s police officers targeting African-Americans.
A press conference in front of the Euclid City Hall is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Cleveland Clergy Coalition, a number of African-American residents say they are continuously terrorized by Euclid police officers.
An August 2017 incident caught on cellphone and police dashcam video shows an officer punching and slamming a man’s head into the ground during an arrest.
Residents also questioned if ahe deadly Euclid police-involved shooting of 23-year-old Luke Stewart was justified.
