Euclid residents express concern about treatment from city’s police officers
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.
By Chris Anderson | July 23, 2019 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 11:53 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Euclid are expected to speak out on claims of repeated mistreatment from the department’s police officers targeting African-Americans.

A press conference in front of the Euclid City Hall is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Clergy Coalition, a number of African-American residents say they are continuously terrorized by Euclid police officers.

An August 2017 incident caught on cellphone and police dashcam video shows an officer punching and slamming a man’s head into the ground during an arrest.

Residents also questioned if ahe deadly Euclid police-involved shooting of 23-year-old Luke Stewart was justified.

