Family of missing swimmer warns other Lake Erie beach-goers of water’s danger

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular beach is closed after a second swimmer drowned in just the last few weeks.
The woman’s heartbroken family says they are not leaving until her body is found.
Firefighters say Nickel Plate Beach is closed so family members can grieve, as officials continue to work.
We talked to Brittany Young’s mother, Maria Repko on Monday.
“I’m waiting for them to recover my daughter’s body,” she said. “My daughter is the sunlight in everybody’s life,” she said. “She’s talented, she’s beautiful. I’m so proud of her."
Officials say Brittany was swimming with her husband Sunday when the current pulled her out farther than the buoys.
“That current took a hold of her and took her away,” her mom said. “It is unsafe. It took away the love of my life.”
Earlier this month, officials say 18-year-old Alvin Martin died in the same area.
His friends say the water was choppy that day too.
They say Martin was helping a mother and her two children who had also been swept away.
“I’m torn,” Repko said. “No one needs to be on this beach at all.”
Crews were initially called out for two people that had been swept away Sunday.
The other was Brittany’s friend.
Her parents told 19 News their daughter made it out and is doing OK.
We reached out to the city to see if and when it plans to reopen the beach. We’re waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.