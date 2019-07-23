The Great Lakes Medieval Faire at Operation Backpack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Operation Backpack – 19 News will be collecting donations live at Ohio Savings Bank on July 31st from 4-6:30pm. Stop out to our live broadcast to donate new backpacks and school supplies to help kids in need…SUCCEED!
The Great Lakes Medieval Faire representatives will also be on site giving away admission tickets to:
The 27th Annual Great Lakes Medieval Faire
The Great Lakes Medieval Faire is a shaded, 13th century family fun theme park filled with fine continuous entertainment, juried crafts and artisans, rides and interactive games, and foods fit for a King.
Celebrate at the Great Lakes Medieval Faire, reminiscent of Sherwood Forest. The shire of Avaloch is filled with outstanding entertainment. Shoppe for treasures from silks to swords, and hear the pounding of the blacksmith echoing through the misty forest. Watch demonstrating crafters: hand-blown glass art, jewelers threading fine gold wire around exquisite crystals and jewels, clothiers, soap makers and more. Get a thrill on our rides and try your hand at archery, axe-throwing and other games of skill. Enjoy foodes fit for a King. Sink your teeth into a colossal Turkey Legge or sit down for an authentic full-course, fire-roasted chicken dinner, and finish your day off with delectable homemade frozen custards and pastries. Step back in time to an age of romance and chivalry, where brave knights battle for the favor of the Queen, fair damsels and minstrels frolic, and the villagers and fae enjoy a festival day with much merriment!
For more information about the Faire, visit: MedievalFaire.com
