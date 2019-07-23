Kenmore Leg on I-76 in Akron closed for bridge repairs

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Interstate 76 in the city of Akron will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday, July 23.
The following ramps will be closed through mid-September for bridge repairs:
- The ramp from I-77 southbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg westbound. The detour will be I-76 eastbound to I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound.
- The ramp from I-76 westbound/I-77 northbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg westbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to SR 21 southbound to I-76.
- The ramp from 22nd to I-76/Kenmore Leg westbound. The detour will be Kenmore Blvd/ to SR 93 southbound to Waterloo Rd. to I-277 or Kenmore Blvd. to SR 619.
