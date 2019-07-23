Shoplifting suspect charged with ramming Westlake police cruiser at Crocker Park (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police released the identity of one of the male shoplifting suspects who hit a police cruiser several times on Friday.
Demetrius Bennett, 27, is charged with felonious assault.
According to Westlake police, Bennett and another male suspect were caught shoplifting from the Apple Store when a Crocker Park security officer stopped them.
When the two realized the security officer contacted police, Bennett attempted to fled the scene.
In his attempt, Bennett backed into a Westlake police cruiser multiple times.
Bennett led police on a chase that ended in the Dick’s Sporting Goods nearby where police were able to apprehend him.
Bennett was taken to the hospital in custody for an undisclosed medical issue.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Bennett had outstanding warrants at the time from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff for dangerous drugs and from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a traffic offense.
Narcotics were found on the scene and the incident is still under investigation.
He is being held on $500,000 bond and police are seeking further charges.
Police released dashcam footage of the incident.
The other suspect involved was released.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.