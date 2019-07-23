Man found guilty in connection with a fight that left a popular youth football coach dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty Tuesday afternoon in connection with a fight that left a popular youth football coach dead.
Tyrone Conner, 30, was found guilty of assault for the Jan. 12 incident at the Marathon Gas Station on E. 185.
Coach Deon Taylor was shot while attempting to keep the peace during an argument that flared up between his friend, Conner and several other suspects.
Taylor, 35, was shot in the stomach and died of his injuries several hours later.
Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team.
Conner was found guilty of an assault on a second person at the gas station.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo sentenced Conner to the amount of time he has already served, 186 days.
The person who shot Taylor remains at large.
