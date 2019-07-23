Man found guilty in shooting death of popular youth football coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty Tuesday afternoon of killing a popular youth football coach.
Tyrone Conner, 30, was found guilty of assault for the Jan. 12 shooting death of Coach Deon Taylor at the Marathon Gas Station on E. 185.
Taylor was shot while attempting to keep the peace during an argument that flared up between his friend, Conner and a second suspect.
Taylor, 35, was shot in the stomach and died of his injuries several hours later.
Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo sentenced Conner to the amount of time he has already served, 186 days.
