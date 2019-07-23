Man found guilty in shooting death of popular youth football coach

Tyrone Conner
By Julia Tullos | July 23, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 1:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty Tuesday afternoon of killing a popular youth football coach.

Tyrone Conner, 30, was found guilty of assault for the Jan. 12 shooting death of Coach Deon Taylor at the Marathon Gas Station on E. 185.

Deon Taylor was shot and killed at the Marathon Gas Station on E. 185 on Jan. 12.
Taylor was shot while attempting to keep the peace during an argument that flared up between his friend, Conner and a second suspect.

Taylor, 35, was shot in the stomach and died of his injuries several hours later.

Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo sentenced Conner to the amount of time he has already served, 186 days.

