Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in North Ridgeville parking lot

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot a woman while she was sitting in her car in a North Ridgeville parking lot has pleaded guilty.
Christian Martinez entered the plea Tuesday afternoon, the day his bench trial was scheduled to begin in front of Lorain County Common Pleas Court Judge John Miraldi.
Martinez shot Jacqueline Dienes, 54, of Avon, on Jan. 4, 2018 in the parking lot at Bender and Taylor Industrial Parkway.
Dienes , who was in her car during a break at work from Invacare Corp., was seriously injured in the shooting.
Martinez was a temporary employee for Multi-Link Inc. in Elyria, which is connected to Taylor Industrial Parkway.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and said there was no direct link between Martinez and Dienes.
Martinez will be sentenced on Sept. 9.
