Man taken into custody after asking girls to pose for his magazine at Mentor Beach Park, witnesses say

Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio (WOIO) - Some quick-thinking teens saved themselves from possibly being abducted at a local park.
Mentor-on-the-Lake Police say around 9:30 p.m. Sunday several 15-year-old girls were hanging out near the restrooms.
A 28-year-old Euclid man, pretending to be 21, was there charging his phone, according to the girls.
He was asking the girls a lot of questions including their age, if they knew where he could buy marijuana, if they did drugs, and if so, they could buy them from him if they ever needed any.
Police say he even told them they could make money by posing in pictures for his magazine. One of the girls left and told her parents, who then called police.
Two others locked themselves in a restroom and texted a friend to come get them. Police are applauding the teenage girls for getting officers there pretty fast. The suspect was taken to the station for questioning and two of the girls gave statements.
Police say the Mentor-on-the-Lake Prosecutor will decide if any charges will be filed.
