Mantua police mourn loss of beloved K-9 officer

It is with great sadness that the Mantua Police Department announces the passing of K-9 Vader. Due to Vader’s recent ailing health, as well as other factors, it was determined that this was the best course of action. This decision didn’t come easily, and all decisions were made with Vader’s best interest in mind. The Mantua Police Department, Mayor, and Council would like to thank all of the businesses and other patrons that made Vader’s introduction to the department a reality 7 years ago. A special thank you to the Mantua Vet Clinic for Vader’s continued medical care, and Green’s Family Funeral Service for Handling Vader’s final arrangements. The K-9 program’s future is undetermined at this time. Per the wishes of Lt. Kenneth Justus, Vader’s handler, there will be no funeral service. Please keep Lt. Justus and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank You. Chief J. Urso